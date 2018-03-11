EC yet to decide on W’nagar

SHILLONG: After the hurly burly of the 2018 Assembly polls, all eyes are now fixed on the Williamnagar by-poll.

The Election Commission has not announced the date of the by-poll which was necessitated by the brutal killing of NCP candidate Jonathone Sangma by suspected GNLA militants a few weeks before the polls.

Meghalaya chief electoral officer FR Kharkongor said the EC has not announced the date of the by-poll so far.

According to Kharkon-gor, the by-poll may be held along with by-polls in some other states.

Apart from Williamnagar, it is also to be seen whether by-poll would be held either in Ampati or Songsak as former chief minister Mukul Sangma won both the seats and has to give up one.

Kharkongor said the winner has to resign from one of the two constituencies within 14 days of the declaration of results.