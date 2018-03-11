Demseiniong building fire inflicts damage

SHILLONG: A major fire in Demseiniong engulfed a four-storey building partially damaging offices and an ATM on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at around 10.30 am.

Demseiniong police informed that a construction office of the building’s owner, a printing press and a bank branch was damaged, apart from an ATM of HDFC Bank and a few shops.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the staff of the building told police that short circuit was the possible reason.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and the police are still assessing the magnitude of damage.

This is the second major fire incident of the year. On January 18, a fire broke out in the data processing room of the North Treasury on the ground floor of the 3rd Secretariat Building. But a tragedy could be averted thanks to the alacrity of home guards.