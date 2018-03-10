Refueling available at Umroi airport

SHILLONG: In a major boost for the Shillong airport located at Umroi, the refueling facilities in the airport has finally started so that aircrafts can refuel there for smooth operation.

Both Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited have started their refueling facilities at the airport from Saturday.

An official said that now with the availability of refueling system in Shillong, airport, many chartered flights can land in the Shillong airport for refueling rather than going to Guwahati airport for the purpose.