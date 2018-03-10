New sports min, CM to discuss Games 2022

SHILLONG: The new sports and youth affairs minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh, has promised to work hard to make the National Games 2022 a success.

The young minister said on Friday he would hold a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and representatives of other related departments to smoothen the hurdles.

The Committee for hosting the games has been constituted and “everything is on track so far”, he informed.

“We are positive and we will work hard to see that the mega event is organised in the best possible manner,” Lyngdoh said.

When asked about the infrastructure problems in the state, Lyngdoh said he would meet officials to chalk out necessary requirements for upgrading infrastructure.

It is learnt that the land requirement for construction of the games village is 100 acres, for mini games village 50 acres and 10 acres for each stadium.

Earlier this year, the Meghalaya government, the Indian Olympic Association and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association signed the host city contract to hold the 39th National Games in the state in 2022.

The mega sports event will coincide with the 50th year of Meghalaya’s statehood and an estimated 14,450 athletes and officials are expected to visit the state during the Games.