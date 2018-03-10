MZP activists withdraw from Assam-Mizoram boundary at Hailakandi

GUWAHATI: Kolasib district administration of Mizoram has assured Assam government that members of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) will not create further law and order problem along Assam-Mizoram interstate border in Kachurthal area of Hailakandi district and they have decided to withdraw from the border.

This was conveyed to Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Adil Khan by Kolasib Deputy Commissioner, R. Zarzosanga today.

“This is a positive development and augurs well as we are expecting the situation to return to normal along the Assam-Mizoram interstate border,” said Khan.

Denying excesses and high-handedness on MZP activists and even journalists covering the border row, Khan said, “My administration has exercised utmost restraint and used bare minimum force to disperse the MZP activists who forced their way into Assam’s territory to construct a resting shed at around 11.45 am today.”

Khan said that certain forces are at work to spread canards against the administration and derail the process to solve the border row peacefully and amicably at the highest government level.

The Deputy Commissioner said police and para military forces will remain deployed along the border and will be withdrawn till complete normalcy returns back.