Hek, Shibun downplay PDF withdrawal threat

SHILLONG: A day after the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) warned of withdrawing support to the new coalition government if the BJP interfered with the core principles of the party, the BJP leadership downplayed the threat.

Both BJP Minister AL Hek and state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh said that there was no question of the party going against the interests of the people.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Hek said every political party can intervene in matters directly linked to the interests of the people of the state.

“If we go against the interests of the people, it (PDF) can intervene and even other political parties can intervene to safeguard the general interest,” Hek said.

According to Shibun, what the party aims at is transparency and development.

“How can we influence others as we have just two members in the Assembly and our intention to be part of the government is to provide a stable government for development of Meghalaya,” Shibun said.

PDF Chief PN Syiem had warned that unwanted meddling by the BJP could trigger withdrawal of PDF’s support and the party would even set up a monitoring cell to follow up and find out the BJP’s alleged involvement in anti-Christian activities.

Meanwhile, Hek also clarified that it was not the first time in Meghalaya that the BJP and HSPDP were working together in a government.

“In 1998 when I was inducted as a minister for the first time, the BJP and HSPDP worked together and again in 2008 the HSPDP under the leadership of late Hoping Stone Lyngdoh worked together with the UDP and BJP to form the Meghalaya Progressive Alliance,” he said.

Former HSPDP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit has already expressed his discontentment over the inclusion of the BJP in the MDA government.

However, the two HSPDP MLAs have openly defied the party directive and continue to support the NPP-led government.