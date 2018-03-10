Deferred polls to Williamnagar LAC in focus

SHILLONG: After all the hustle and bustles of 2018 Assembly polls, all eyes are now set on the deferred election to Williamngar constituency

The Election Commission of India so far has not announced the date of the election to Williamnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) which had to be deferred following the death of NCP Candidate, Johnathone Sangma by suspected GNLA militant on February 18 last, just ten days before the polls held on February 27 last.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor said that so far, the Election Commission of India has not communicated about the dates for holding the polls in Williamnagar Assembly constituency.

According to Kharkongor, the polls may be held along with bye-polls in some other constituencies of other states.

Apart from Williamnagar, it is also to been whether byepoll would be held in Ampati or Songsak constituency as the former Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma has won from both the constituency in the recently concluded elections.

Kharkongor said that the winner has to resign from one of the constituencies within 14 days from the date of declaration of the poll results.