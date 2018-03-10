Darkness greets Prez at Brookside

SHILLONG: The entire road from the entrance of the temporary Assembly in Rilbong to the Brookside Bungalow (Rabindranath Tagore Art Gallery) was plunged in darkness when Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid visited the area to pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on Friday evening.

The life-size statue of Tagore in front of the gallery was also unlit.

Besides, the building is yet to be renovated adequately by the Meghalaya Arts and Culture Department.

An official admitted the lapses and said the building needs a fresh coat of paint and further renovation.