CM to look into MUDA building by-law issue

SHILLONG: The controversial issue of the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) building by-laws, which has irked Dorbar Shnong and rural residents for long, will be finally taken up before the chief minister for a thorough discussion with a view to easing the problems faced by people.

Health minister and Pynthorumkhrah MLA AL Hek convened a meeting between Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong – Dorbar Shnong of Golf Link – and urban affairs minister Hamlet Dohling on Friday to discuss the important issue.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Hek said the matter will be taken up before the chief minister and expressed hope that the issue will be resolved amicably.

People right now have to shell out huge money for drawings and applying permission for construction of buildings, the minister said.

The MUDA Building By-laws Act came into force in 1973 when it was applicable only in municipal areas but a notification issued in 1989 superseded the provisions of the previous Act.

Hek pointed out that before the polls, the Dorbar Shnong of Golf Link had asked him to convene a meeting and he along with two other former ministers – Ampareen Lyngdoh and Roshan Warjri – wrote a letter to then chief minister Mukul Sangma after which a meeting was called to deliberate on the issues involved.

“Before our meeting the former CM did not even bother to call a meeting to discuss the matter,” Hek alleged.