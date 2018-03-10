Banteidor resigns as KHADC executive member

SHILLONG: People’s Democratic Front leader Banteidor Lyngdoh, who has been appointed as the sports and youth affairs minister, tendered his resignation as executive member in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

“I have resigned as EM and not as MDC,” he said.

According to Lyngdoh, his decision would pave way for other members of the council to take up the responsibility as executive members. His resignation has been accepted by KHADC chief executive member PN Syiem.

Earlier, Lyngdoh was in-charge of building, traditional medicine and professional tax in the KHADC executive committee led by the People’s Democratic Forum.