Bangladesh President winds up three-day tour to Assam and Meghalaya

GUWAHATI: Winding up his three-day tour to Assam and Meghalaya, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Abdul Hamid left for New Delhi from LGBI Airport here on Saturday afternoon. Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the Airport to see off the President of the neighbouring country.

Expressing his profound happiness on the tour, President Hamid in his departing remarks said that the visit to Assam and Meghalaya was very nostalgic for him as during the difficult times of Bangladesh War of Liberation he came to this part of North East. “I have visited Balat, Shillong and Meghalaya and I was very glad to see those places again”, the President said with contentment.

President Hamid also extended invitation to Governor Prof. Mukhi and Chief Minister Sonowal to visit Bangladesh. He said that relationship with neighbours is very important for development and their visit would bolster the same. He also observed that peace and tranquillity in the region would lead to faster development.

During the visit, the President Hamid was accompanied by first lady Rashida Khanam and other family members apart from the official delegation.