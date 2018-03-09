Visitors make beeline to greet new Meghalaya ministers

SHILLONG: Following the formation of the new Government, the supporters and well-wishers of the ministers made a beeline to the Secretariat to greet the Ministers.

Since Thursday , when minister took their charge, the Secretariat is witnessing huge footfall of visitors who are coming to meet the ministers.

The officers at different levels are also busy briefing the ministers about the situation in their respective departments.

It is seen that many of the ministers are yet to settle down as their rooms along with their personal secretaries are being arranged.

Some ministers have also started holding review meetings of their departments to get a better knowhow of the department.