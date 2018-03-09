Meghalaya CM to take up MUDA building bye-laws

SHILLONG: The controversial issue of MUDA building bye laws which has received the ire of Dorbar Shnongs and residents in rural areas will be taken up before the Chief Minister to discuss the matter and to ease out the problems of people.

Pynthorumkhrah MLA, AL Hek on Friday convened a meeting between Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong, Dorbar Shnong of Golflink and Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling to discuss the important matter.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Hek said that the matter would be taken up before the Chief Minister and he was hoping that the issues would be resolved amicably.

According to Hek, people right now have to shell out huge money for drawings and applying permission for constructing their buildings

It was informed that the MUDA Building Byelaws act came in the year 1973 when it was applicable only in Municipal areas but a notification issued in the year 1989 superseded the previous act.

Hek pointed out that before the elections, the Dorbar Shnong of Golflink had asked him to raise the meeting when he was the Minister in the previous meeting and he along with two other former Ministers- Ampareen Lyngdoh and Roshan Warjri wrote a letter to the then Chief Minister after which a meeting was called to discuss the matter.

“ Before our meeting, former Chief Minister did not even wanted to call a meeting on the matter,” he said.