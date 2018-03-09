Langsning FC to face Chennaiyin FC in 2nd Div I-league

SHILLONG: Langsning Football Club will compete in the 2nd Division I-League against Chennaiyin FC (Reserve team) on March 14 in the evening at JN Stadium.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Langsning FC coach, Herring Shangpliang informed that the team was well prepared for the match since the month of January.

He said that that 80 per cent of the players were locals and 2-3 players from Sikkim and Manipur while a few were from foreign countries.

Shangpliang said that Langsning FC had attempted to reach the First Division I-League and expressed optimism that they would be successful this time.