HSPDP executive committee to discuss resignation by party president

SHILLONG : Vice president of the HSPDP, KP Pangniang said that a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) would be held in the coming week to discuss on the resignation of Ardent Basaiawmoit, the party president.

He said, “The matter pertaining to his resignation will be discussed in the meeting in the coming week when everyone is free. The decisions will be made in the committee.”

It may be reminded that Basaiawmoit quit the post of party president on March 6. In an interaction with the media, he expressed disappointment at the MLAs who extended support to the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

He said that the support given by the two MLAs, Samlin Malniang and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar to the MDA would also be discussed in a meeting though he did not specify when.

“We have to take careful decisions in this matter as well,” he added

Commenting on the poor show of the party in the Assembly elections in which only two of its candidates were successful out of 13, Pangniang said, “We will concentrate in the Council elections and try to restore the party. The Council elections in 2019 will be crucial for theth party.”