Crime against women, children go up in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Despite concerns raised by several quarters and awareness programmes being held aplenty, crime against women and children in the state is still on the rise.

As per the statistics of Meghalaya police, as many as 360 cases of crime against children were reported in the year 2017 while the number for cases of crime against women was 594

In the preceding year of 2016, the number of such cases against children was 240 while the number of cases of crime against women was 398.

Last year, as many as 298 cases were registered under different sections of Protection of Child against Sexual Offence (POCSO) while 119 cases of rapes were also registered.