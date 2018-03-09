News Alerts
MEGHALAYA

Crime against women, children go up in Meghalaya

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Despite concerns raised by several quarters and   awareness programmes being held aplenty,   crime against women and children in the state is still on the rise.

As per the statistics of Meghalaya police,   as many as  360  cases of crime against children were reported in the year  2017 while the number for  cases of crime  against  women was 594

In the preceding year of 2016, the number of such cases against children was 240  while the number of cases of crime against women  was 398.

Last year, as many as  298  cases were registered under different sections of Protection of Child against Sexual Offence (POCSO) while   119  cases of rapes  were also registered.

