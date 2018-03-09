Arms license holders have to register with NDAL by March 31

TURA: Arms license holders from West Garo Hills have been given additional time to register their arms in National Database for Arms Licenses (NDAL) in view of representations received from various state governments and other stakeholders.

District Magistrate, Ram Singh while informing that last chance is being given to all arms license holders to register their arms under NDAL till March 31, urged all concerned to approach the licensing authority (District Magistrate), Tura with their licenses and obtain the Unique Identification Number (UIN) on or before the mentioned date in Room No 108 Additional Building DC Office in Tura.

The official added that in case of anyone failing to register their licenses or obtain UIN under NDAL, such arms licenses shall be treated as withdrawn and cancelled with effect from April 1.

“All arms licenses not registered by the given deadline will be subject to seizure by police,” the official notification added.