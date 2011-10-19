NE temperature increased by 0.08 degree in past decade

Agartala: Northeast has recorded an increase in temperature by 0.08 degree Celsius in last decade along with static dispersion of seasonal weather phenomena in the region, Regional Director ICAR, Northeast, Dr S V Ngachan on Tuesday said.

Talking to UNI here, DR Ngachan said that Barapani in Meghalaya alone had recorded a rise in temperature by two degrees Celsius in last decade and rainfall in world famous Cherrapunji (highest rainfall area of India) has reduced substantially over the year changing the complete weather cycle of the region.

He also said the climate change has affected the northeast, one of the hotspots of bio-diversity, weather cycle, annual rainfall pattern and seasonal variation over past few years, which ultimately influenced the longer summer and shorter winter phenomenon.

Dr Ngachan underlined that the warm weather had now become good for agricultural production and several sub-tropical agricultural crops was now cultivated in northeastern states. Referring to the potable water scarcity in Tripura, Joint Director and noted agriculture scientist of ICAR Tripura Dr M Dutta said the state is blessed with plenty of rainfall, but because of lack of storage facilties water flows down to Bangladesh and as a result, Tripura face water crisis pre and post monsoon days. Not only the potable water sources, because of the rise of all 14 river beds the water storage capacity had reduced substaintially and that also affected the irrigation system in agricultural sector,” Dr Dutta said, adding that only 22 per cent of the area of Tripura was under irrigation. (UNI)