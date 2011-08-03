77 % of Arunachal Pradesh population lives in rural areas

Itanagar: Seventy seven per cent of total population in Arunachal Pradesh lives in rural areas, according to the 2011 provisional population report which was released here on Tuesday.

As per data out of total 13,82,611 current population of the state 10,69,165 lives in rural areas while 3,13,446 lives in urban areas of the state. The report further revealed that the decadal population growth in the state since 2001 was estimated at 2,84,643 with 1,99,078 recorded in rural areas while in urban areas the number is 85,565.

The total percentage of decadal population growth is estimated at 25.92 per cent while in rural areas it is estimated at 22.88 per cent and in urban areas 37. 55 per cent respectively.

Out of the total population the male population in rural and urban areas are recorded as 5,54,304 and 1,65,928 respectively while the female population in rural areas amount to 5,14,861 and in urban areas (1,47,518) respectively.

Arunachal Pradesh has also recorded an increase in the sex ratio with overall 920 females against 1000 males in the state.

The sex ratio in rural areas was recorded at 929 per 1000 while in the urban areas it is 889 per 1000.

The report also revealed increase in the population of children in the age group of 0-6 in the state with 1,03,430 males and 99,329 females recorded. The total child sex ratio in the state was recorded at 960 females per 1000 males. “It is a good trend which exposed that no girl child is being discriminated in the state,” Bharati Chanda, Joint Director of Census operation, who released the papers commented. The overall literacy percentage recorded in the state is 66.95 per cent while the per cent in rural areas was recorded at 61.59 and that in urban areas is 84.57 per cent. Out of the total male population, 73.69 are literate while among the females 59.57 per cent are literate in the state. Among the districts, Papum Pare top the list in literacy rate of urban population with 74, 271 literate population, while Anjaw district recorded lowest 728 literate population in urban areas.

The highest literacy rate in rural areas was recorded in Lohit district with 62,440 literate persons while Dibang Valley district recorded the lowest literacy rate in rural areas with 2, 921 persons. Papum Pare district top in the overall percentage of literacy rate in rural areas with 75.36 per cent while Lower Dibang Valley top in the literacy percentage of urban population with 89.03 per cent, the report added. (PTI)